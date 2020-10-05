Delta anti-racism group hosting virtual all-candidates meetings this week

Three people are running to represent the riding of Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: (from left) Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

Delta’s Organizing Against Racism and Hate Committee is hosting a pair of virtual all-candidates meetings this week.

In a press release, the group states that it is hosting the all-candidates meeting following anti-racism rallies responding to incidents of power and privilege globally and in Delta this past summer. The events will be “an opportunity for candidates to talk about their own positions, as well as each party’s platform related to systemic issues of racism, hate and other injustices.”

Candidates for Delta North will speak on Tuesday, Oct. 6, while candidates for Delta South will speak on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Residents can register to attend either or both of the meetings for free at eventbrite.ca/e/oarhs-anti-racism-equity-all-candidates-delta-north-tickets-123734895403 and eventbrite.ca/e/oarhs-anti-racism-equity-all-candidates-delta-south-tickets-123784469681.

Questions for the candidates can be emailed to the organizers in advance at deltaoarh@gmail.com.

Three candidates are vying to represent Delta North in the B.C. Legislature: Ravi Kahlon (BC NDP), Neema Manral (BC Green Party) and Jet Sunner (BC Liberals).

Advance voting begins on Thursday, Oct. 15 and runs through Wednesday, Oct. 21, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with general voting on Saturday, Oct. 24. Visit elections.bc.ca/voting/where-to-vote for more information about where and how to cast your ballot.

