Delta Air Lines will no longer service the Victoria International Airport

Victorians heading to Seattle will soon have to look at other booking options.

Delta Air Lines announced this week that starting in September it will no longer offer flights out of Victoria.

Currently, Delta has three daily flights between Victoria and Seattle on an E-175 aircraft.

“Delta continuously evaluates and optimizes its route network and has made the decision to end service between Seattle and Victoria, B.C., out of business considerations,” a Delta spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The last day of service will be September 2.”

The Victoria International Airport is still uncertain how things will proceed with this change, but estimates that the flights will be rerouted through other airlines.

“We hope that Alaska Airlines – the other carrier who operates non-stop between Victoria and Seattle – will look at the opportunity to expand their service levels to fill the gap being left by Delta’s departure,” said Rod Hunchak, director of community relations.

Delta’s reservations systems should be updated to reflect these changes in the next few weeks.

