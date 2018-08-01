Delegation wants Mission to proclaim Pride Week

Group, led by Ken Herar, want to use it as an educational tool

A small group of people will be asking council to recognize Pride Week in Mission.

A delegation, led by council hopeful Ken Herar, is set to speak on Tuesday night to request that Mission proclaim Aug. 5-11 as Pride Week in the district.

“I contacted city hall, because I have some friends involved in the LGBTQ community,” explained Herar.

He thought this would be an opportunity to provide an educational tool for people in the community.

Initially he was going to ask council to fly the pride flag, but opted to request an official proclamation instead.

“Mission is a welcoming community and I thought this is a great thing to share,” said Herar.

The founder of the Cycling For Diversity campaign, Herar said he hears stories of discrimination all the time.

“Diversity is about people and that is that community, they’re people. We need to hear their stories and their issues and also their safety and concerns.”

The group is just looking for some recognition for Pride Week, said Herar, calling the proclamation a starting point. No parade is being planned, instead he hopes a small gathering might take place to share stories and provide education.

“We want to put Mission on the map where diversity is working, culturally, with the LGBTQ community and other issues as well.

“People are moving to Mission from all over the place and we want them to know they are welcome here.”