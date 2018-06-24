Delcliffe water advisory rescinded

Water rates are set to increase in Abbotsford by 3.75 per cent.

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health has rescinded the water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility.

Turbidity levels have returned to normal (less than 1 NTU). Water quality monitoring has shown the water supply has returned to a good rating, allowing for this advisory to be rescinded.

The area impacted included Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road. The water is supplied to these areas by the Delcliffe Water System in partnership with Greater Vernon Water.

Staff continues to monitor water quality and work closely with Interior Health.

