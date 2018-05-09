Delcliffe water advisory issued

Water rates are set to increase in Abbotsford by 3.75 per cent.

Greater Vernon Water, in conjunction with Interior Health, has issued a water quality advisory for customers supplied by the Delcliffe Water Utility. The area impacted includes Delcliffe Road and Cameron Road. The water is supplied to these areas by the Delcliffe Water System in partnership with GVW.

Customers served by the Delcliffe Water Utility have water supplied from Okanagan Lake. Due to spring freshet and lake level changes, the turbidity has exceeded 1.0 NTU at the Delcliffe Water Intake. Due to this increase in turbidity (cloudiness) the water quality is now rated as fair. This Water Quality Advisory will be in effect until further notice.

A fair rating means that some customers should be careful when ingesting the water, including:

• young children

• the elderly

• people with weakened immune systems

For these customers, water intended for the following uses should be boiled for one minute:

• preparing any food

• drinking

• washing fruits and vegetables

• making beverages or ice

• brushing teeth

Customers will be informed when water quality returns to normal via road signs. For more information, please visit www.rdno.ca/water.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.