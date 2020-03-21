Delays, potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill

The Capital Regional District is warning of delays and potential intermittent closures at Hartland Landfill as the public drop-off depot is experiencing significant customer volumes and precautionary measures are being put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the day on March 21, traffic control will be on-site and customers should expect long wait times and delays when trying to access the depot, according to the CRD. Residents are encouraged to store any excess waste and recycling materials at home or contact a commercial waste hauler or transfer station to deal with their excess waste volumes.

Hours of operation at the landfill remain the same. The CRD said the use of commercial waste hauling infrastructure is critical to safely dealing with waste generated during the public health crisis and is asking residents to consider holding off on their visit until after the COVID-19 risks subside.

READ ALSO: Not COVID-19: Here’s what else happened this week in B.C.

In order for staff to follow best practices for social distancing and reduce staff and customer interaction, only two vehicles at a time will have access to the depot, only credit and debit payments will be accepted, no household hazardous waste (including paint, propane bottles and oils) will be accepted and no renovation waste will be accepted.

The CRD said there are other private garbage drop-off and recycling depots that are currently open in the region that residents may wish to use. The website, myrecyclopedia.ca, can be consulted for hours and locations.

“As conditions are rapidly evolving, residents are encouraged to call the facility operator directly to ensure that they remain open before heading to the facility,” the CRD said.

READ ALSO: Grocery stores hiring more staff, offer wage boost as B.C. adapts to COVID-19 buying habits

shalu.mehta@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Saanich News