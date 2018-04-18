Highway 17 is partially blocked after a semitruck lost its load Wednesday (April 18) morning. (Delta police/Twitter photo)

Delays on Hwy 17 after lumber spill

A semitruck lost its load on Hwy 17 near the 91 Connector around 8 a.m. this morning

Highway 17 is partially blocked eastbound at the 91 Connector, after a semitruck lost a load of lumber this morning (April 18).

The incident happened just after 8 a.m., and temporarily affected westbound traffic, as well as closing both lanes for those heading east. One lane is now open eastbound, and no lanes are affected heading west.

According to a Delta Police Department tweet, the lumber is now being cleared by hand.

Commuters are advised to take another route.

