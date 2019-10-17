Delays expected on Interurban Road due to wastewater treatment project in Saanich

Construction work on the CRD’s wastewater treatment project will impact traffic on Interurban Road until January. (Black Press Media file photo)

Traffic on Interurban Road south of Camosun College will be down to single-lane alternating 24 hours a day from Thursday morning to Sunday evening.

Due to construction for the Capital Regional District’s (CRD) wastewater treatment project, traffic will alternate through one lane near the intersection of Interurban and Alan roads.

READ ALSO: Wastewater treatment facility projected to be $10 million over budget

READ ALSO: Water contamination halts CRD project construction at Colquitz River

Delays are to be expected during the morning and afternoon commutes and the CRD asks that drivers plan ahead and have patience.

The $775-million wastewater treatment project is being built with funding from the CRD as well as the federal and provincial governments. The project will service the largest municipalities in Greater Victoria and has a construction deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, in order to meet federal and provincial waste treatment regulations.

@devonscarlettLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com