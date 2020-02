Emergency rip rap planned between Gold River and Campbell River

Delays are expected along Highway 28 this week as Mainroad North Island Contracting does emergency rip rap work. DriveBC Cam Photo

Expect delays on the highway between Campbell River and Gold River this week.

Mainroad North Island Contracting will be doing emergency rip rap work on Highway 28 near 65 km.

The work is scheduled between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. starting Monday, Feb. 10 until Friday, Feb. 14.

The road will be reduced to single lane alternating traffic with speed reductions and delays up to 20 minutes, Mainroad said in a Stakeholder Update.

