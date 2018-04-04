Delays expected during Shoreacres Bridge deck replacement

Drivers are advised to expect delays starting next week on Highway 3A.

Drivers are advised to expect delays starting next week on Highway 3A, while deck resurfacing takes place on the Shoreacres Bridge.

Work to improve safety and extend the life of the structure will begin Wednesday, April 11, with an expected completion of late June 2018. During construction, single-lane alternating traffic will be in place. This could result in minor delays.

The Shoreacres Bridge, located approximately 19 kilometres northeast of Castlegar, will also receive joint replacements and modifications to the existing approaches.

Kingston Contracting from Surrey was awarded the $1.1-million contract for these improvements to the structure, which was built in 1962 and last resurfaced 40 years ago.

The ministry appreciates peoples’ patience while this work is taking place, and encourages drivers to check DriveBC.ca for the most up-to-date highway information.