Delays expected at Johnson Street Bridge on Sunday

Paving on Esquimalt Road will be happening throughout the day

Traffic delays can be expected around the Johnson Street Bridge on Sunday due to paving in the area. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect delays throughout Sunday, July 8, around the Johnson Street Bridge.

Paving work is scheduled on Esquimalt Road between the west side of the Johnson Street Bridge and Harbour Road, and delays can be expected as vehicle lanes will be reduced to accommodate workers.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m., and to wrap up by 4 p.m.

The roads will still be open to drivers, cyclists and pedestrians, but longer waiting times are expected.

Cyclists and pedestrians are encouraged to use the multi-use pathway on the north side of the bridge to avoid the construction area.