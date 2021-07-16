Delays expected along Highway 19A in Campbell River next week

Paving between Simms Creek and Big Rock Boat Ramp to take place between July 19 and 23

Paving will be taking place on Highway 19a between Simms Creek and the Big Rock Boat Ramp next week. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River drivers are asked to be aware of some road construction along Highway 19a next week.

City crews will be paving between Simms Creek and the Big Rock Boat Ramp between July 19 and 23. Drivers should expect significant delays in the area as single-lane alternating traffic will be in effect.

“We encourage people to use alternative routes during this time,” says a release from the city.

Rockland Road will remain closed until the paving is complete.

This is one of the final steps of the Highway 19a upgrades project. Significant underground infrastructure has been improved, and above-ground improvements have been made to park spaces, road alignment, parking, bike lanes and more.

RELATED: Delays expected in south Campbell River as sewers are upgraded

Campbell River gravel replacement project will give 140 pairs of chinook a chance to spawn

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror