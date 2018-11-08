Delays continue in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 15

Tyson Darryl Cole will have to wait for his judicial interim release hearing, again.

Cole, born 1987, was connected to Vernon Law Courts courtroom 101 Thursday, Nov. 8 for about two minutes as he requested, at the suggestion of defence lawyer Troy Anderson, a one-week remand on his file. Judge Mark Takahashi granted the remand and scheduled Cole to return Nov. 15 via video for his 10th judicial interim release hearing.

“We have provided disclosure with him. That’s where we are currently,” the crown prosecutor said of the file.

Anderson was not expected in court for Cole’s appearance.

Cole first appeared in Vernon Law Courts for a judicial interim release hearing July 27. He was arrested in Vernon on July 26 by RCMP for attempted murder.

Police located Cole, who was wanted for attempted murder and multiple other firearm-related offences dating back to May 2018, at Kin Beach and transported him back to the Vernon RCMP detachment.

Cole remains remanded in custody. None of the charges against him has been proven in court.

