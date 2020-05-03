Delay in deciding whether charges are laid in death of Langley teen

Carson Crimeni died of an apparent drug overdose, his final moments broadcast on social media

It will be at least two or three more months before a decision is made about laying charges in the death of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni of Langley.

Grandfather Darrel Crimeni told the Langley Advance Times he was informed of the delay late last month when he queried the Crown Counsel office.

“The wheels move slow,” Crimeni commented.

“It’ll make it almost a year [from the date Carson died].”

Police earlier informed the family that their report on the investigation into Carson’s death was filed at the end of December with the Crown, which will decide whether charges are laid.

On Aug. 7, the teen was found in severe medical distress in a park near Walnut Grove Secondary and the Walnut Grove Recreation Centre.

Despite attempts by police, firefighters, and BC Ambulance paramedics to revive him, Carson died later that night in hospital of an apparent drug overdose.

Disturbing video clips posted to social media showed the Langley teen barely able to stand or speak earlier that day at the Walnut Grove skate park while people could be heard laughing.

RCMP have interviewed more than 140 people in connection with Carson’s death.

At least 30 people were believed present in the park the night he died.

While the delay is a disappointment, Darrel said he believed it was the “right thing to do under the circumstances” given a growing backlog of cases because of court closures during the coronavirus outbreak, and the fact a trial would have to take place within 18 months of charges being laid.

“If they lay charges, I don’t want to see anyone walk away due to time limits.”

In 2016, a Supreme Court ruling, often called the Jordan decision, imposed time limits on how long it can take for a criminal case to go to trial before it is deemed unreasonable.

The ruling said people charged with an offence have the right to have their cases tried within 18 months in provincial courts and 30 months in superior courts.

In March, the Supreme Court and Provincial Court of B.C. suspended regular operations due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the provincial court only hearing in-custody criminal matters, bail hearings and other urgent matters at a limited number of “hub court” locations in Vancouver, Surrey, Kelowna, Prince George and Victoria.

