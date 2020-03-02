Deka Lake home destroyed following a fire on Sunday

'He had no information, he just came back and his house was on fire'

Deka Lake and District Fire Department crew members work to put out a fire on March 1. (Submitted photo)

A Deka Lake home became completely engulfed in flames following a house fire on March 1.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Sunday, the Deka Lake and District Fire Department responded to the fire located at the corner of Burgess and Womack Road.

According to James Munroe, a nearby witness, the homeowner was visiting a friend when he received a phone call about smoke coming from his house. The homeowner arrived to fire crews working to put out the fire.

“He had no information, he just came back and his house was on fire,” said Munroe.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

More information to follow.

