Defence calls no witnesses in trial for Abbotsford cop killer

Oscar Arfmann changes mind about testifying; case now goes to closing arguments

Oscar Arfmann began his trial in May for the first-degree murder of Abbotsford Police Const. John Davidson in 2017. The case now goes to closing arguments on Aug. 1 and 2. (Sketch by Jane Wolsak)

Accused cop killer Oscar Arfmann was expected to begin his testimony Monday morning during his trial, but his lawyer informed the court that due to a “change in instruction,” the defence would be calling no witnesses.

Defence lawyer Martin Peters informed the court that the case will now be remanded until Aug. 1 and 2 for closing arguments.

Outside the courtroom, Peters told reporters that Arfmann informed him over the weekend that he no longer would be taking the stand during his trial for the November 2017 fatal shooting of Const. John Davidson of the Abbotsford Police Department.

Peters said he could not elaborate on the reasons that Arfmann changed his mind about testifying.

With no other witnesses set to testify for the defence, the case now proceeds to closing arguments. The Crown will present its arguments first, and the defence will respond.

The judge will then render a verdict. She could decide to do so at the end of closing arguments, or set another date to do so.

Peters said he could not get into detail about what he plans to present during his closing arguments.

The judge-only trial began May 27 in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster.

@VikkiHopes