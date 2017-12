Once the snow started to fall in the Lower North Thompson Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 20, it continued until Thursday afternoon,leaving valley roads a challenge for travelers.

This picture, taken on the morning of Dec. 20; shows two young mule deer bucks hunkering down in the shelter of an evergreen tree to wait out a snow storm in the North Thompson Valley. Jill Hayward photo:

Once the snow started to fall in the Lower North Thompson Valley on Wednesday, Dec. 20, it continued until Thursday afternoon,leaving valley roads a challenge for travelers.

Police report several vehicles going off the road between Little Fort and Kamloops. Fortunately though, as of press time, there were no major injuries reported.

With the snow came colder temperatures as well, with minus -14°C reported overnight in some local areas.