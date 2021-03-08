Deer rescued on Francois lake. (Deonne Wright photo/Lakes District News)

Deer rescued from Francois Lake in Burns Lake

In the early morning hours of Mar. 8, a deer was seen stranded on ice in Francoise Lake right by the ferry on the North side. Burns Lake residents called the conservation officer soon after, fearing for the deer's life. Conservation officer Jeff Palm confirmed that the deer was rescued. More information to come. (Deonne Wright photo/Lakes District News)