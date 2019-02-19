Deer report goes to Oak Bay committee of the whole Tuesday evening

Heritage conservation area, arts and more to be discussed at Feb. 19 meeting

A deer report from the Urban Wildlife Stewardship Society will be one of a number of items discussed at Tuesday’s committee of the whole meeting in Oak Bay.

The report contains preliminary findings of black-tailed deer movements in Oak Bay and their population distributions, according to a municipal memorandum included the agenda for the meeting.

The memorandum states that the report will be made available on the Oak Bay municipal website on Feb. 15, and then be submitted to the province on Feb. 20.

The meeting is scheduled to last more than three hours, beginning at 7 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include the prospect heritage conservation area and minutes from the parks, recreation and culture commission, which include arts updates.

The minutes are the first item on the agenda. Although updates on the controversial Sea Lore project are not specifically mentioned, letters voicing displeasure at the proposed sculpture have been attached.

Mayor Kevin Murdoch said he expects Sea Lore to have its own agenda item during the March 18 committee of the whole meeting.

The prospect heritage conservation area is the last item on the agenda, and carries a recommendation from staff that it goes to council and be included in the Official Community Plan.

