Deer carcass strung up at Surrey fire hall prompts city investigation

The City of Surrey has launched an investigation following a complaint that a full-time Surrey firefighter hung and bled a deer carcass in a fire hall.

The photo, which some may consider graphic, shows the skinned animal hanging above a pool of blood, with the firefighter posing beside it for a photo, holding up the deer’s head and hide.

Vern Bergen contacted the City of Surrey on Monday about the image after he was advised of a full-time Surrey firefighter’s thread – under sfire436 – on a HuntingBC forum. Bergen said in an email to the Now-Leader that he’s not taking issue with any legal harvesting of game.

“I am upset that a public servant thinks it’s acceptable to skin and pose with an animal in a municipal building,” Bergen said. “This act makes me wonder if this is commonplace due to the fact that many firefighters hunt, from what I’ve been told.”

Surrey Fire Chief Larry Thomas confirmed Tuesday morning that the city “is aware of the picture and we’ve started an internal investigation into the matter.

“That’s really all I can say at this time because it’s just hit us yesterday,” Thomas said.

The firefighter, whose name has not been disclosed, is aware of the investigation.

“Yes, well, he will be, because they’re meeting right now,” Thomas said.

He said the complaint was sent to not only himself but also to the mayor, city manager and city clerk.

“I think the City’s going to do a statement or something once we get through this investigation,” Thomas said. “I shouldn’t really comment on it any further.”

Asked what fire hall this happened at, Thomas replied “They’ll be figuring that out.”

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum has not replied to a request for comment.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com