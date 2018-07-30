Thankfully, local shutterbug, Alana Hunter had her camera handy when she came across this mule deer in the Bella Vista hills. (Alana Hunter/Special to the Morning Star)

Deer blamed for North Okanagan motorcycle crash

Vernon motorcyclist can't avoid deer on road outside of Lumby; ends up with severe road rash

A two-wheeled Vernon motorcyclist could not avoid a four-legged animal Saturday morning.

A deer bounded out of the bush and into the path of the motorcyclist, who was heading to a family reunion outside of Lumby, just after 10 a.m.

The accident happened on McInnes Road, east of the village.

The motorcyclist suffered a severe case of road rash in the incident and was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital for precaution.

The deer returned to the bush.

