Deep Cove Chalet set to re-open following fire

A fire that broke out in the kitchen of Deep Cove Chalet Oct. 28, 2018, left the restaurant with significant damage. It is now set to reopen on July 24. (Wolf Depner/News staff)

North Saanich restaurant Deep Cove Chalet is reopening July 24, after being badly damaged by fire last year.

The North Saanich fine-dining establishment has been closed for much of the past year, after a fire in the kitchen left an estimated $100,000 worth of damage. The fire spread through an exhaust vent in the roof, inflicting significant damage to the interior of the restaurant.

At the time, owners Pierre and Bev Koffel called the events “surreal” and vowed to rebuild. Monday, a spokesperson said customers should expect everything to be the same as when they were last open. The spokesperson, said the decor, menu and levels of service would all be the same as before they closed.

“We’ve had a great many calls,” he said. “It will be business as usual.”

A fire that started late Saturday evening in the kitchen of Deep Cove Chalet in North #Saanich has left the restaurant with interior damage but no one was injured #YYJ

Deep Cove Chalet has been a staple on the Saanich Peninsula’s food scene for 46 years has been described as being situated in an “iconic” location. As well as offering a beautiful suite overlooking the bay, its menu reflects a gallic flair with a fine dining version of the fusion cuisine so ubiquitous on Vancouver Island. Dishes include Quails Normande, as well as scrambled eggs and caviar and hot avocado with prawns, scallops and curry. The restaurant is also known for its fresh fish and shell fish, offering sablefish, halibut, salmon and oysters. According to its website, its wine list is predominatly French, with 27 types to choose from. Wines range from a $45 Henkel (Germany) to a 2005 Roederer Cristal from France, at $1,100.

To book or for more information visit deepcovechalet.com. The Chalet opens July 24.

