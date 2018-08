Firefighters on scene of a truck/camper fire just off Highway 19 Monday, Aug. 6. — Photo courtesy of Bow Horn Bay VFD Facebook page

Deep Bay and Bow Horn Bay fire departments were called to a truck/camper fire just off Highway 19 on Monday, Aug. 6.

According to a Facebook post from Bow Horn Bay, the department was called in to assist the Deep Bay department as the truck/camper fire had “set the nearby grass on fire, threatening to reach the trees.”

“It is hot out there so please remember it doesn’t take much to ignite the already very dry grass and create a major wildfire,” the Facebook post reads.

— NEWS Staff