Decker Lake Huskies prepping for Christmas

The Decker Lake Huskies have started working towards getting non-perishable food items for the food drive and new winter gear to decorate the Decker Lake Elementary's tree. For every item they bring, the students earn a raffle ticket and a random prize draw will be made at noon on Dec. 16. The DLES PAC is sponsoring this event and donating three prize baskets as well. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

  • Dec. 9, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

