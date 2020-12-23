Letters to Santa. (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)
Decker Lake Elementary’s lost Santa letters found!
When we heard that Decker Lake Elementary School resident elf-on-the-shelf Sugarflake stole some Grade 3-4 student letters to santa from Ms. England's class, we immediately decided to keep an eye out on the mail. Sugarflake is a naughty elf but she did end up sending those letter to Lakes District News office. So here they are! (Margaret Jean Vossen photo/Lakes District News)
