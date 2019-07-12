Decked out for Trail Sk8Park party

The city is hosting a celebration at the East Trail park on July 17

The countdown is on for the first city-sponsored family event at the Trail Sk8 Park, slated for Wednesday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m.

Brent Iachetta, from public works, was building a deck/sitting area in preparation for the celebration which will include recognition of all those who donated to the all-wheel build, free hot dogs and refreshments, and giveaways.

More about the event from the City of Trail:

Join the City of Trail, the Society for the Friends of the Trail SK8 Park and the Trail Youth Action Network on Wednesday, July 17 at 5 at the Trail SK8 Park (Gyro Park near the boat launch) for an all-ages family friendly event, including sponsor recognition, giveaways and more.

Bring your boards and scooters (and helmets) to show off your moves with some of our top local skaters.

For more information, contact communications@trail.ca or call 250-364-0834.

