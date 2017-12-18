Decision on Hudson Brooks’ shooting death in South Surrey expected Tuesday

Mother says she is 'so scared... I hope a week before Christmas they wouldn't say no charges'

Jennifer Brooks â€“ flanked by her daughter Shayla Brooks, 17, and her sister Lisa Gravenor â€“ leads a protest in July, calling on Crown counsel to move forward with charges in connection with the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson. (File photo)

The mother of Hudson Brooks – the young South Surrey man who was shot and killed by police in the summer of 2015– expects to learn Tuesday if charges will be laid against any of the officers involved.

Jennifer Brooks told Peace Arch News she received a call from Crown counsel at 8 a.m. Monday morning, to arrange a meeting to discuss the decision.

“I’m so scared,” she said. “I hope a week before Christmas they wouldn’t say no charges.”

Hudson Brooks was 20 when he died on July 18, 2015, after what police initially described as a physical struggle outside of the South Surrey RCMP detachment, located in the 1800-block of 152 Street. It also resulted in an officer transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Only police-issued firearms were found at the scene.

Over the months and years since, as light has been shed on just what unfolded that morning – including that Brooks was unarmed and was shot at close range – his family and friends have continued to be vocal in their call for justice.

In October 2016, the Independent Investigations Office announced that a report would be filed to Crown counsel “for consideration of charges” against one or more officers in connection with the Brooks’ death.

Monday, Jennifer Brooks noted that word of the decision arrived exactly two years and five months after her son’s death.

She said she can’t believe she’s being made to wait another 25 hours.

“The decision is in but they won’t let us know until 9 a.m. Tuesday,” she said.

“Everybody, please pray. We’ve all fought so hard.”