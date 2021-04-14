Deceased man found on the Vedder River in Chilliwack Wednesday morning

No immediate word on cause or time of death

Chilliwack RCMP on the scene at Peach Road and the Vedder River where a body was found in the morning on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (Facebook)

Chilliwack RCMP have a portion of the Rotary Trail along the Vedder River cordoned off Wednesday (April 14) after a body was found earlier in the day.

At approximately 9 a.m. Mounties received a report of a body washed up on a beach on the river.

Officers located the body of a deceased man. Little more is known about the cause or time of death at this point.

“The investigation remains in the early stages,” Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said. “Evidence collected to this point of the investigation does not point to any danger to the public.”

The area surrounding Rotary Trail near Peach Road was cordoned off and remained so into the afternoon.

RCMP are on the scene of a police incident on Rotary Trail. The area surrounding Rotary Trail near Peach Road remains cordoned off. Police urge the public to avoid the area. The incident does not pose a danger to the public. Further information to follow. #Chilliwack pic.twitter.com/xJJ1qovNUI — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 14, 2021

The RCMP and BC Coroners Services supported by the Lower Mainland Integrated Forensic Identification Section (IFIS) conducted the primary evidence-gathering phase of their investigations.

Police urge the public to avoid the area.

RELATED: Body found under Menzies bridge in Chilliwack that of man in 20s

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: editor@theprogress.com

Chilliwack Progress