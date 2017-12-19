Dec. 31 is deadline for wildfire-related BC Parks refunds

The refunds pertain to provincial park closures that occurred as a result of wildfire activity

VICTORIA – Customers have until the end of this year to request refunds from BC Parks for Discover Camping reservations affected by the summer 2017 wildfires.

Typically, the BC Parks reservation refund policy dictates a three-month deadline, but due to the extraordinary wildfire situation this year, refunds have been extended.

The vast majority of Discover Camping customers have received refunds, but due to the volume of visitors, BC Parks wants to ensure no one is missed.

Anyone affected by provincial park closures due to wildfires, who has not already received a refund, is encouraged to apply online: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/reserve/application-refund.html

