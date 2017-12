An MVI south of 100 Mile House on Dec. 22 resulted in a fatality, according to Cpl. Madonna Saunderson.

“A vehicle was travelling west on Horse Lake Road, lost control of the car and spun into the path of a Ford F350 pickup. [The] pickup tried to avoid, evade the crash but was unsuccessful and both vehicles collided and ended up in the ditch. The impact was on the passenger side of the car and the driver of the car, a male, was pronounced deceased at the scene.”