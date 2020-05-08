Debris shuts down highway in and out of Tofino-Ucluelet region

The highway that connects the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island will be closed in both directions until around 4 p.m. today, according to DriveBC.
#BCHwy4 CLOSED in both directions at Kennedy Hill for debris cleanup. Reopening at 4pm.
More info: https://t.co/VF4xx5N3pD#VancouverIsland #Ucluelet #Tofino #PortAlberni
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) May 8, 2020
The road closure is being blamed on debris blocking the roadway within the Kennedy Hill Safety Improvement project’s construction zone.
andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca
