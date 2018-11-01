On Sept. 10, 2018 a large rock fell onto the highway just past Goldstream Park, closing the Malahat in both directions while officials with the province surveyed the scene. (Photo courtesy of B.C. Transportation)

Debris on road briefly closes Malahat on Halloween night

Highway 1 was closed for a short period of time due to debris in the road

  Nov. 1, 2018
  • News

The Malahat was briefly closed in both directions again Wednesday night near Goldstream Park.

Drive BC first reported the closure at 8:43 p.m. due to debris in the road, but less than half an hour later announced the road had been reopened in both directions.

This is the second time in the past few months that Highway 1 between Victoria and Nanaimo had been closed for loose rocks.

RELATED: Malahat reopens following closure due to rock slide

Last night’s closure was near Finlason Arm Road. The previous incident was also near Goldstream Park, albeit futher north near the crest of the hill.

