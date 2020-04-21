RCMP Chief Superintendent Chris Leather fields questions at a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Monday, April 20, 2020. Investigators say a killer's use of a mock police cruiser and an RCMP uniform almost identical to the real thing helped him escape detection as he travelled between 16 crime scenes in a rampage that has left at least 19 dead in Nova Scotia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Riley Smith
Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23
The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday
The RCMP says a weekend shooting rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed the lives of 23 victims.
Police continue to investigate murders committed at 16 crime scenes Saturday night and Sunday morning over a swath of northern and central Nova Scotia.
The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday morning.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Abbotsford News