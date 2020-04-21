Death toll in Nova Scotia shootings rises to 23

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday

The RCMP says a weekend shooting rampage in Nova Scotia has now claimed the lives of 23 victims.

Police continue to investigate murders committed at 16 crime scenes Saturday night and Sunday morning over a swath of northern and central Nova Scotia.

The gunman died in a confrontation with police Sunday morning.

