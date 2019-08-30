An Abbotsford businessowner fed up with attempted theft left a note this week ridiculing a would-be criminal.

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to 'find a new skill' after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

  • Aug. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An angry truck owner fed up with an incompetent thief has laid out the would-be criminal’s shortcomings in a short letter.

“You suck at stealing this truck,” the owner bluntly wrote in the letter, which was taped to the door of a work truck. A photo of the letter was sent to The News by a reader.

The owner wrote that he had spent more than $1,000 to fix his truck after three unsuccessful theft attempts.

Dear thief,

No fob = no engine start. You suck at stealing this truck. After 3 attempts in 10 months, probably time to learn a new skill as you can’t even properly steal a truck. You’ve cost me 1,200 in lost use and deductibles and fees for others as ICBC fixes each time.

Quit trying to steal my truck, you suck at it!!

RELATED: Abbotsford Police promote ‘9 p.m. Routine’ to deter property crime

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saanich woman rediscovers love for husband she couldn’t remember
Next story
Prince Rupert foster child found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Just Posted

Most Read