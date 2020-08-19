Deadlines for virtual BVX coming up

The Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association cancels in person fair because of COVID

The annual BVX was supposed to open on August 27 but the fall fairgrounds will be empty this year because of the ongoing public health pandemic.

However, that doesn’t mean that nothing is going on.

The Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association has moved some activities online and deadlines for submissions are looming.

There are categories for people to submit photos of things such as their crafts, photos, baking, animals, flowers, produce.

Entries can be submitted at bvfair.ca but it closes on Aug. 22 at midnight.

There is no entry fee.

The 2020 4H auction has also gone virtual.

The online auction will feature home- raised 4H projects from Bulkley Valley District clubs with beef, lamb and hog available.

Pre-sale can be viewed on their Facebook page, search for Bulkley Valley District 4H Auction on the social media site.

Bidding begins on Aug 27 at 5 p.m. and closes on Aug 29 at 5:30 p.m.

The fair was cancelled earlier this year in April because the Board of Directors decided it was unfair to seek sponsorship from local businesses and citizens which have been hit so hard by the pandemic after careful consideration.

“The Fair depends heavily on the always generous sponsorship of our community. The Provincial Health Officer’s recent comments about the PNE also led the Directors to decide it was not responsible to bring hundreds of volunteers together over the next few months, and then bring thousands of attendees to the Fair. COVID-19 spreads easily and quickly through our communities, threatening our most vulnerable citizens,” stated a press release from the The Bulkley Valley Agricultural and Industrial Association.

Smithers Interior News