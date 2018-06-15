Pexels

Deadline to nominate top Kelowna businesses is coming up

Who would you like see receive a Business Excellence award?

  Jun. 15, 2018
The deadline is fast approaching to nominate a business worthy of an award.

Nominations for the 2018 Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards is Friday, June 29.

Since its inception in 1987, the Business Excellence Awards has presented more 250 awards to businesses in Kelowna and the surrounding area. This program offers finalists and award recipients well-deserved recognition for their accomplishments, as well as valuable publicity for their organization, a chamber news release said.

Award recipients will be announced at a ceremony in late October, where they will be honoured by their peers and celebrated among family and friends.


