Deadline to appeal 2020 property assessments is Feb. 1

BC Assessment mails out property value notices in January that show the assessed value of a property as of July 1, 2020. (File photo)

Parksville and area property owners will all soon have received their 2021 assessment notices from the BC Assessment Authority.

The City of Parksville’s manager of communications, Deb Tardiff, issued a release reading that property assessments are announced on an annual basis and that the 2021 assessments are based on market values at July 1, 2020. The average increase in property values for property is shown by BC Assessment on the assessment notices.

The city encourages property owners to visit https://evaluebc.bcassessment.ca/ to search for their property, compare assessments and review recent sales of nearby properties to see if their assessments are reasonable. The deadline to appeal 2020 assessment (through BC Assessment) is Feb. 1.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their assessment are requested to contact BC Assessment at 1-866 825-8322.

Increases in property assessment does not mean the 2021 property-tax bill will increase by the same amount.

If a property owner’s assessment increase is the same as the average residential increase for the City of Parksville then the city’s portion of their property taxes will rise by only the amount of the tax increase which will be set by city council following budget deliberation meetings in the spring.

On Jan. 4, the provincial government confirmed the homeowner grant for 2021 as follows:

• Up to $570 for the basic homeowner grant;

• Up to $770 if the home is located in a northern or rural area. A “northern or rural area” means outside the Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Capital Regional districts;

• Up to $845 for homeowners who are 65 years or older, or if the homeowner is a person with a disability or lives with a relative who has a disability;

• Up to $1,045 for homes in northern or rural areas where the homeowner is 65 years or older, or the homeowner is a person with a disability;

— NEWS Staff, submitted

