Deadline soon on applying for grants for downtown Maple Ridge shops

Downtown businesses can get some help spiffing up. (Contributed)

Time is running out for downtown businesses thinking of getting some help for a spruce-up this spring.

April 14 is the deadline for applying to the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association facade improvement program.

The program is a collaboration between the City of Maple Ridge and the BIA to help downtown businesses improve their store fronts with the help of small, cash grants.

The money can be used to help businesses install awnings, upgrade lighting, re-do their store fronts or just put on a fresh coat of paint, as part of the long-term goal of improving the downtown.

The program has been in place since 2011 and dozens of businesses have used the grants to help upgrade storefronts.