Deadline looms for business excellence awards

Nominations are being accepted until this Friday for the Houston and District Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business Excellence Awards.

And new this year is the ability to nominate online.

There are seven categories this year — Business of the Year, Home-Based Business of the Year, Customer Service Award – Business, Customer Service – Employee, Community Spirit Award, Volunteer of the Year and Rising Up for Youth.

One change this year is replacing previous young citizen of the year and citizen of the year categories with the Volunteer of the Year category.

“Everyone is welcome to nominate a business, organization or individual for an award, you do not need to be a Houston resident. We have residents from the surrounding area that do business in Houston and support our local clubs and organizations,” said chamber manager Maureen Czirfusz.

“Nominees do not need to be a member of the chamber, as we are celebrating the whole community.”

Winners will be announced Oct. 26 at a banquet event being held at the Houston Community Hall.

This is the ninth year the chamber has staged the awards in a banquet format.

Finalists and the winners are determined by a selected group of judges, said Czirfusz.

Nomination forms were included in the Sept. 12 edition of the PV Express and can also be picked up at the Houston & District Chamber of Commerce, Pharmasave, A&W, Home Hardware and Countrywide Sports.

Nomination forms can also be downloaded from the chamber’s website or people can vote online or via Facebook.

If through the chamber website, the address is http://www.houstonchamber.ca/default.aspx?PageID=1108, by Facebook it is the chamber of commerce’s Facebook page.

If online, the link to the nomination form is http://survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07egkwdzy5k077vp7u/a012uk0plxbdg/questions

Please note that the deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 27.