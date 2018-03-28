Deadline for fee-reduction program extended for child care providers

Providers in B.C. now have until April 20 to opt-in

The deadline for licensed childcare providers to apply for the new fee reduction program has been extended to April 20.

In a press release the province said the original April 1 deadline was moved to maximize the number of families receiving benefits next month. After that date, providers can sign up for savings for future months at any time.

“Parents in every corner of B.C. will start seeing their child care bills go down next month,” said Premier Horgan. “These fee reductions will offer families relief, and help people, particularly women, return to work. No one should be forced to choose between child care and other family needs.”

Childcare providers representing 18,000 children in B.C. have so far opted in to the program, according to the Ministry of Children and Family Development. Beginning in April, program is billed at saving parents $350 per month for each group in infant and toddler care; $200 per month for family infant and toddler care; $100 per month for group care for children aged three years to kindergarten; and $60 per month for each child between those ages in family care.

The child care fee reduction program is intended to help providers keep their program competitive with other programs in the community, as part of the province’s $630-million initiative over the next three years to make child care more affordable.

