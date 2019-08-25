Deadline fast-approaching for RDN’s Area G byelection

Just one candidate declared so far

The deadline is fast approaching to submit nominations for director of Electoral Area G in the Regional District of Nanaimo.

The nomination period for the byelection on Oct. 5, with advanced voting opportunities on Sept. 15, will close at 4 p.m. on Aug. 30.

So far only one person, Lehann Wallace, has come forward to declare her candidacy for Electoral Area G director. The position became vacant when director Clarke Gourlay passed away after a tragic hiking accident in Strathcona Park in July.

Wallace garnered the second-highest vote total in the last municipal election, behind Gourlay. The third candidate was Duane Round, who indicated that he will not be vying for the director’s position in the byelection.

Electoral area directors may be elected by acclamation, in the case of a single qualified candidate, or by voting where there is more than one qualified candidate.

Nomination forms are available at the Legislative Services Department, Regional District of Nanaimo, located at 6300 Hammond Bay Road, Nanaimo, B.C., V9T 6N2. You can submit the forms by hand, mail or delivery service. You can also send it by fax (250-390-4163) or by email (vote@rdn.bc.ca).

— NEWS Staff

