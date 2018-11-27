Deadline extended for electoral reform voting period

Voting packages will be accepted until Dec. 7 and can be dropped off at Service BC offices

The voting period for the 2018 Referendum on Electoral Reform has been extended. Elections BC will now accept voting packages until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018.

“We have worked closely with Canada Post to understand the full impact of rotating strikes on the referendum process,” says Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman. “Rotating strikes have impacted accessibility. As a result we have extended the deadline to ensure that voters are not prevented from participating through no fault of their own.”

Fair Vote Canada welcomes the deadline extension. “We’ve been hearing a lot of concern from voters about their ballots being received in time, and this deadline extension will go a long way to ensuring that all votes will be counted.”

Voting packages can be returned by mail, but must be received by Elections BC no later than Dec. 7. Packages can also be dropped at any Service BC office during regular hours between now and Dec. 7.

There is a Service BC office in Ashcroft, at 318 Railway Avenue. The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every Monday/Wednesday/Friday (closed daily from 12 to 1:15 p.m.). There is also a Service BC office in Clinton (1423 Cariboo Highway), which is open every Tuesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (closed daily from 12 to 1:15 p.m.).

As of Tues., Nov. 27, approximately 1,075,000 ballot packages had been returned, representing packages from 33 per cent of registered voters. Some 28.9 per cent of the ballots for Fraser-Nicola had been received.

The report is available at http://bit.ly/2Pv21qB, and is updated daily (Monday to Friday).

