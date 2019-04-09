Dead person brought to Chilliwack General Hospital spurs police response

Coroner now investigating as RCMP determine no criminal or public safety issues were at play

There was a heavy police presence at Chilliwack General Hospital after 7:30 p.m. on April 8, 2019 as Mounties investigated as someone showed up to the ER with a deceased person in the back seat of a car. (Facebook)

A deceased person brought to the emergency room at Chilliwack General Hospital (CGH) Monday evening spurred a heavy police presence leading to many questions and wild speculation on social media.

Several RCMP vehicles were seen near the entrance to the ER after 7 p.m. and officers were seen with carbines in the area. The emergency area was taped of until at least 10 p.m.

The police response was, however, precautionary as Mounties investigated, but Chilliwack RMCP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said nothing criminal took place and there was never any danger to the public.

“It’s a report of a sudden death,” Rail said Tuesday. “Right now the B.C. Coroners Services is investigating.”

Police got the call at approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 8 about the deceased person. Given the uncertainty of the cause of death, police came out in full force to investigate.

Rail said the response was precautionary as they looked into the circumstances.

One witness reported on Facebook that she was at the hospital for a treatment when she saw a car had pulled up “with someone in the backseat.” There were several nurses and doctors around, and the woman was unable to get out through those emergency doors to her cab.

Rail said any report on social media linking the death at CGH to a vehicle collision earlier on Vedder Road is incorrect.

The name of the deceased person is not being released as next of kin have not been notified.

• RELATED: ‘Swatting’ incident leads to huge police presence in Chilliwack’s Eastern Hillsides

• RELATED: IHIT now on case of woman shot seven months ago in Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitchpaul.henderson@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.