Dead geese near Esquimalt Lagoon draws ire of resident

A Colwood resident says she’s seen six dead geese by Esquimalt Lagoon in recent weeks that she believes have been hit by cars speeding by. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff)

Esquimalt Lagoon is one of Laurie Shumanski’s favourite places. But lately, the Lagoon has been littered with a not so pleasant sight.

In recent weeks, Shumanski has seen three geese dead on the corner of Ocean Boulevard and Lagoon Road while on her drive to work. She also saw another three dead on another day.

“I’m just appalled and disgusted by what I see … they had been mutilated,” said Shumanski, who has lived in Colwood for more than 50 years. “It’s the lack of respect for the environment around us, the wildlife. It is a bird sanctuary, it’s not just a place where they come and go, they’re protected there.”

Based on the feathers and blood, Shumanski believes the geese had been hit by cars speeding by and left for dead. Now she’s concerned for the geese and the goslings that have hatched recently at the Lagoon, which is a migratory bird sanctuary.

She hopes people will slow down in the area and stick to the posted speed limit.

“I’ve never seen this many dead birds,” said Shumanski, noting she understands geese are overpopulated in the area. “We need better road structures so people aren’t in such a hurry to go nowhere. People just don’t care that those birds are there. To them, they’re just a pest. Please respect our backyard, please respect that it is a bird sanctuary.”

The City of Colwood said “several” geese have been struck by vehicles and issued a public warning last week, asking drivers to be watchful when driving along Ocean Boulevard.

“There are many geese with their goslings wandering around the bird sanctuary, and sadly, several have been struck by vehicles,” said a release. “Obey the posted speed limit of 40 kilometres along Ocean Boulevard and be sure to give wildlife the right of way.”

In an effort to deter speeders, council approved exploring the idea of installing speed humps along Ocean Boulevard, as well as on Lagoon Road and Milburn Drive.

If neighbours in the area approve, the humps will be installed on a trial basis.

