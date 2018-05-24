De Jaeger throws his hat in the ring for Chilliwack city council

Longtime owner of Bravo Restaurant also ran in the 2015 federal election for Chilliwack-Hope

Louis De Jaeger — entrepreneur, business leader and community advocate — has announced he will run for Chilliwack city council in the 2018 election.

De Jaeger is the former long-time owner of Bravo Restaurant and Lounge, who ran as the federal Liberal party candidate for Chilliwack-Hope in the 2o15 federal election.

“Working co-operatively and respectfully within council I will push for informed decision-making that leads to better policies for all,” he said in a release.

It’s not a spur of the moment decision.

“I have been preparing for the upcoming Municipal election for the last couple of years and it would be an honour to represent this amazing city on a progressive city council.

He’s asking people to reach out to him this summer with concerns, and his platform highlights “inclusive relationships” that “directly impact local economic growth and job creation.”

Togetherness is strength.

“By collaborating with industry partners, agencies and associations, I believe we can meet the demands of sustainability and livability while creating opportunities for investment that includes a focus on small business.”

It’s important to be an advocate for Chilliwack when dealing with provincial and federal partners, as a way to push for better services, he said.

De Jaeger is a board member of Sto:lo Community Futures, and a member of Chilliwack Healthier Community’s Open Doors Task Team. He has served as vice-president of the Chilliwack Business Improvement Association, a member of the Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce, Mt. Cheam Rotary and a volunteer as corporate liaison for the Spirit of the People Powwow.

Currently, De Jaeger is an MBA candidate in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University’s Beedie School of Business in Vancouver. He is certified in Expanding Skills in Economic Development (BC Economic Development Association) and holds Certification in Indigenous Governance from the University of Arizona.

“I will support policies that help keep us and our investments safe,” De Jaeger stated. “My focus will be on reaching our potential while properly managing our growth. I believe that good governance leads to better outcomes.”

He earned the Al McCracken award for Business Volunteer of the Year for BC, an RBC Scholarship Award in Aboriginal Business and Leadership, Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce Aboriginal Business of the Year Outstanding Achievement for Aboriginal Business in B.C.

