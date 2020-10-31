Daylight saving time ending, residents reminded to ‘fall back’

With daylight saving time set to end early-morning on Sunday, Nov. 1, residents are reminded to set their clocks an hour back. (Black Press file)

People are reminded to set their clocks back an hour before turning in for the night on Saturday, Oct. 31.

Daylight saving time will end at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, requiring the ‘fall back’ time change.

In survey in the summer of 2019, a majority of B.C. residents responded in favour of abolishing the twice-a-year time changes, with over 93 per cent out of 223,273 respondents stating “they would prefer a move to permanent daylight saving time,” according to the B.C. government.

In October 2019, changes to provincial legislation were introduced that would see permanent daylight saving time, but the government said it wouldn’t take effect “until B.C. can maintain alignment with Washington, Oregon, California and the Yukon, which are all in the process of creating or enacting similar legislation.”

Daylight saving time for 2021 will begin at 2 a.m. March 14, when people will set their clocks an hour ahead. It will run until 2 a.m. Nov. 7, 2021.

According to the Government of Canada, daylight saving time across the country is determined by provincial legislation, although there may be exceptions for certain areas.

RELATED: B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

RELATED: B.C. daylight saving time survey sees record response

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

Nanaimo News Bulletin