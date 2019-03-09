Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10 at 2 a.m.

At that time, clocks go forward one hour, meaning sunrise and sunset will be an hour later on March 10 than the day before.

The City of Kimberley Fire Department reminds you that in addition to resetting those clocks ahead one hour when switching to and from daylight saving time, to also check the batteries in your smoke alarms.

“The sad reality is that on average, fire kills eight Canadians every week,” said Fire Chief Rick Prasad. “Residential property fires account for 40 per cent of all fires and a staggering 73 per cent of all fire deaths. Most of these deaths are caused by human carelessness and so are completely avoidable. Keep your family safe, check your smoke alarm battery regularly.”

“If you are a senior or if you know of a senior in need, for no charge the Kimberley Fire Department will evaluate the current smoke alarms within the home. If during the inspection there is a need, we will change batteries, relocate, or provide you with a new or additional smoke alarm.”

If you have concerns or require any assistance please contact the CKFD weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 250-427-4114 or email fire@kimberley.ca to request an inspection.

carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter