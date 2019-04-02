Dayee Yez atoms hit the ice

The Dayee Yez atom team came second in the atoms division at the Nicola Valley Junior Aboriginal Tournament in Merritt on March 21-23. They played in the Prince George Youth Aboriginal Championships on March 29-31 and are scheduled to play in tournaments in Edmonton in May and June. Most members of the team are from the Lake Babine, Cheslatta Carrier, Wet'suwet'en, Nak'azdli, Tlazten, Hartley Bay and Enoch Cree First Nations, as well as Metis players and one non-Indigenous player. Players include (back L-R) Josiah Lacerte, Gabriel Charlie, Desmond Tom, Steven Wright, Lucas Morin, David Brietzke and Linden Hart. In the front (L-R) are Brody Williams, Kaylee Levick, Joseph Tom, Chace Aslin, Max Playfair and Daniel Cake. (Submitted photo)