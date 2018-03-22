Fire, police and ambulance crews were called out Thursday afternoon to a daycare centre on South Fraser Way after reports came in of heavy smoke coming from the site. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotford News)

Daycare in Abbotsford evacuated after heavy smoke reported

Crews called to 33400 block of South Fraser Way on Thursday afternoon

  • Mar. 22, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Fire crews were called late this afternoon (Thursday) to a daycare in Abbotsford after heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the site.

The incident took place at about 4:45 p.m. at the New Leaf Childcare Centre at 33442 South Fraser Way.

Initial reports indicate that everyone was safely evacuated from the facility and moved to the nearby Ronald Allan clothing store.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were on the scene, but no apparent damage could be seen from the front of the building. The extent of the interior damage, as well as the cause, are not known at this time.

Previous story
UPDATE: Former Pitt Meadows councillor sentenced to nine months for sexual assault
Next story
Homeless campers ordered to vacate Nanaimo city hall

Just Posted

Daycare in Abbotsford evacuated after heavy smoke reported

  • 19 hours ago

 

Rustlers out on tie-breaker at provincials

 

Kamloops landlord dealing with aftermath of firebombing

  • 19 hours ago

 

New principals, VP’s at several Qualicum district schools

  • 19 hours ago

 

Most Read