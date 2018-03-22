Daycare in Abbotsford evacuated after heavy smoke reported

Fire, police and ambulance crews were called out Thursday afternoon to a daycare centre on South Fraser Way after reports came in of heavy smoke coming from the site. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotford News)

Fire crews were called late this afternoon (Thursday) to a daycare in Abbotsford after heavy smoke was reported to be coming from the site.

The incident took place at about 4:45 p.m. at the New Leaf Childcare Centre at 33442 South Fraser Way.

Initial reports indicate that everyone was safely evacuated from the facility and moved to the nearby Ronald Allan clothing store.

Fire, police and ambulance crews were on the scene, but no apparent damage could be seen from the front of the building. The extent of the interior damage, as well as the cause, are not known at this time.