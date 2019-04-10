Day of Sucwentwecw celebrated all day at Barriere Elementary

Students at Barriere Elementary on Friday, Apr. 5, celebrated their Day of Sucwentwecw throughout the whole school all day! They started with an assembly at 9 a.m. and then rotated between classrooms the rest of the day to learn from and share knowledge with members of the Simpcw First Nation.

A pow wow is a celebration of life and community gathering that allows family and friends to get together and share cultural traditions. here students are being shown one of the most important components of a pow wow which are the dancers who dance around the circle to the beat of the drum, and display their style of dance. These dancers wore jingle dresses, which includes ornamentation with multiple rows of metal cones which create a jingling sound as the dancer moves. Students were then asked to join the dancers in the circle and dance to the beat of the drum.Jill Hayward photo:

Each classroom was dedicated to a specific First Nations traditional activity, including; games, dancing, playing Lahal (the bone game), Metis art and crafts, enjoying bannock, playing in a milk jug igloo (made by the students), and getting to hold Arctic Fox pelts.

School principal Cory Carmichael said he was very proud of what the school was able to achieve in offering a full day where students can experience First Nations traditions, culture and crafts.

“We are the only school in the district that dedicates a whole day to this event,” said the principal, while also noting his appreciation for the hands-on involvement of Simpcw First Nation in helping to present the Day of Sucwentwecw to the students.